Bollywood film 'Munjya' continues success

'Munjya's dedicated fanbase helps it rule box office

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:27 pm Jun 30, 202412:27 pm

What's the story The Bollywood film Munjya continues to perform well, earning an estimated ₹1.09cr India net on its 23rd day of release. This latest figure brings the movie's total earnings to approximately ₹92.74cr India net, following a strong performance over the first 22 days where it accumulated an estimated ₹91.65cr. The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, with Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj in key roles.

Earnings trend

Fluctuating yet consistent earnings for 'Munjya' post release

Munjya has seen a range of daily earnings since its debut, starting strong with ₹4cr on the first day. The film's earnings reached a high of ₹8cr on the third day, before falling to ₹4cr on the fourth. Despite these fluctuations, Munjya has maintained steady earnings throughout its run, with notable increases observed during weekends. For instance, there was an 81.25% increase in earnings from the first Friday to Saturday and an 85.71% rise from the second Friday to Saturday.

Occupancy rates

Varied occupancy rates for 'Munjya' across shows

Munjya recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 31.14% on Saturday, June 29, 2024. The highest occupancy was observed during night shows at 38.81%, followed by evening shows at 36.72%. Morning shows had the lowest occupancy rate at 14.89%. These figures suggest a clear preference among audiences for evening and night screenings of the film, while morning shows attracted fewer viewers.

Regional performance

Regional occupancy rates varied for 'Munjya'

Regionally, Munjya saw the highest overall Hindi (2D) occupancy in Chennai at 70.5%, while Ahmedabad recorded the lowest at 16.25%. Other regions such as Mumbai and Pune also demonstrated strong occupancies with rates of 36.75% and 45.75%, respectively. These regional variations in occupancy rates reflect the diverse audience response to the film across different parts of India.