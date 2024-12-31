After 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' success, Kartik adds 2 new properties
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is said to be looking to expand his real estate portfolio by buying two new properties in Mumbai. The actor's finances have been greatly boosted by two commercially successful films released in 2024. A source close to the actor disclosed to Mid-Day that producer Anand Pandit has been helping Aaryan find a high-end residential apartment and a commercial space of over 2,000 sq ft in Andheri.
Aaryan's existing real estate investments and rental income
Aaryan already owns a few properties in Mumbai, including two apartments in Juhu, one in Versova, and another in Andheri. The source revealed that two of these properties are already rented out. In June 2023, Aaryan made a big investment by buying two residential apartments in Juhu for over ₹17.5 crore each. One of these apartments is now rented out at ₹4.5 lakh per month.
Aaryan's Versova apartment and office space in Veera Desai
In 2019, Aaryan bought an apartment in Versova where he had once lived as a paying guest in his early days. He also owns a 2,000-square-foot office space at Veera Desai. The place also houses offices of other Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol. This property has also been rented out.
Aaryan recently hiked his movie remuneration, too
The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star has had a good year. While his Chandu Champion was an okay affair at the box office, Aaryan hit the jackpot with his Diwali release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror comedy's success has enabled Aaryan to hike his salary to a whopping ₹50cr, a figure on par with only Ranbir Kapoor, among male actors of this generation.