He already owns several properties in Mumbai, some of which are rented out, including a ₹17.5 crore apartment in Juhu.

Aaryan's successful year, marked by the hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has also led to a significant salary hike, putting him on par with top actors like Ranbir Kapoor.

Aaryan is looking for properties in Andheri

After 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' success, Kartik adds 2 new properties

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:37 pm Dec 31, 202412:37 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is said to be looking to expand his real estate portfolio by buying two new properties in Mumbai. The actor's finances have been greatly boosted by two commercially successful films released in 2024. A source close to the actor disclosed to Mid-Day that producer Anand Pandit has been helping Aaryan find a high-end residential apartment and a commercial space of over 2,000 sq ft in Andheri.

Current assets

Aaryan's existing real estate investments and rental income

Aaryan already owns a few properties in Mumbai, including two apartments in Juhu, one in Versova, and another in Andheri. The source revealed that two of these properties are already rented out. In June 2023, Aaryan made a big investment by buying two residential apartments in Juhu for over ₹17.5 crore each. One of these apartments is now rented out at ₹4.5 lakh per month.

Additional properties

Aaryan's Versova apartment and office space in Veera Desai

In 2019, Aaryan bought an apartment in Versova where he had once lived as a paying guest in his early days. He also owns a 2,000-square-foot office space at Veera Desai. The place also houses offices of other Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol. This property has also been rented out.

Successful year

Aaryan recently hiked his movie remuneration, too

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star has had a good year. While his Chandu Champion was an okay affair at the box office, Aaryan hit the jackpot with his Diwali release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror comedy's success has enabled Aaryan to hike his salary to a whopping ₹50cr, a figure on par with only Ranbir Kapoor, among male actors of this generation.