Liam Payne was advised therapy to manage depression before death
Weeks before his tragic demise, late singer Liam Payne was reportedly advised by his psychiatrist to seek a "higher level of care." The mental health professional concluded in September that the former One Direction member required more specialized attention than she could offer, according to a letter obtained by TMZ. Despite discontinuing her services, she emphasized the importance of Payne adhering to a treatment plan.
Psychiatrist's advice to Payne: Medication, therapy, and lifestyle changes
The psychiatrist also reportedly advised Payne to take medications "only as prescribed" and refrain from "heavy drinking" while medicated. She also recommended weekly therapy sessions, regular check-ups with his primary care doctor, and further testing. The healthcare professional emphasized that it was "vital" for him to regularly consult a therapist to manage his depression and trauma effectively.
Payne's psychiatrist provided resources for continued care
Despite her decision to stop offering psychiatric care, the mental health professional reportedly gave Payne a list of rehab facilities and doctors who could help him. She ended her letter by thanking him for his understanding and wishing him well on his journey toward mental health and well-being. This advice was given weeks before Payne's untimely death on October 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Payne's tragic death and posthumous legal proceedings
Payne died after falling off the balcony of his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. A toxicology report showed multiple drugs in his system at the time of death. Five people have been charged in connection with his demise, including former waiter Braian Paiz and hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra, accused of supplying drugs to Payne. Other charges include narcotics trafficking and manslaughter against various people involved.