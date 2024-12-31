Summarize Simplifying... In short Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama, an aspiring rapper, was hospitalized due to nicotine withdrawal after quitting vaping to protect her voice.

Despite the health scare, she was discharged in time to celebrate her birthday on Christmas Eve.

She made this decision following advice from music industry professionals about the potential harm vaping could cause to her vocal cords.

19-year-old Alabama Barker quit vaping a month ago

Travis Barker's 19-year-old daughter rushed to hospital after nicotine withdrawal

What's the story Alabama Barker, the 19-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, was recently hospitalized after suffering from nicotine withdrawal. According to a report by TMZ, Alabama called 911 herself after feeling unwell and was later taken to the hospital. To note, she had quit vaping a month ago and was alone at the time of the incident. Here's what exactly happened.

Medical advice

Alabama was advised about withdrawal symptoms

Following the emergency call, Alabama was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital. Medical professionals there diagnosed her condition as nicotine withdrawal. They told her that abruptly quitting smoking vape pens could lead to withdrawal symptoms, even if she was only an occasional user. The exact date of her hospital admission remains unclear and no official comment has been made by her representatives yet.

Homecoming

Alabama was back home in time for her birthday

Despite the health scare, Alabama was reportedly discharged from the hospital in time to celebrate her birthday on Christmas Eve. She later shared a TikTok video on December 27, revealing that she had been battling the flu. "I have had the flu, and I've not been okay," she confessed in the video. "I didn't get to enjoy [my birthday] because I was so sick but I am back on my feet."

Career decision

Alabama quit vaping to protect her voice

Alabama, an aspiring rapper, chose to quit vaping to protect her vocal cords. The decision was reportedly prompted by advice from people in the music industry who emphasized the damage vaping could do to her voice. She released her debut music video for the rap track Vogue on December 13, which featured cameos from her dad and stepmom Kourtney Kardashian.