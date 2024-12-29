No injuries were reported in the accident

Boat sinks after collision with cargo ship off Mumbai coast

By Snehil Singh 05:29 pm Dec 29, 202405:29 pm

What's the story A fishing boat belonging to a local resident of Madh Koliwada in Mumbai's Malad area, sank early Sunday morning after colliding with a cargo ship. The accident took place without any injuries reported, a police official said. The sunken boat was subsequently recovered by eight nearby vessels and returned to shore with the assistance of a local rescue group, Savati.

Rescue operation

Local rescue group and navy personnel assist in retrieval

A sailor on the sunken fishing boat was rescued by people on the Savati boats. The police official was quoted saying, "The boat belonged to Madh Koliwada resident Hemdeep Harishchandra Tipri. It was hit by a cargo ship and sank. However, it was retrieved by a local rescue group called Savati." Apart from local rescue, Navy and Coast Guard personnel also helped in retrieving the boat and rescuing those involved in this incident.