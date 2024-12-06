Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2024, housing sales in seven major Indian cities are expected to reach 3.05 lakh units, with Delhi-NCR leading in premium housing.

The robust market is predicted to stimulate job creation and influence urban infrastructure policies.

Housing sales are driven by higher demand

Year-ender 2024: Seven cities' housing sales to hit 3.05L units

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:54 pm Dec 06, 202401:54 pm

What's the story Housing sales across seven major Indian cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, are likely to touch 3.05 lakh units by the end of 2024. Driven by higher demand, the sales are estimated to be worth ₹5.10 lakh crore. The sales will span an area of around 485 million square feet, a report by JLL India stated.

Market leaders

Delhi-NCR leads in housing sales value and area

The first nine months of 2024 saw housing sales peak, with some 2.30 lakh homes sold across these cities. This translated to ₹3.8 lakh crore and 363.2 million square feet of residential space. The fourth quarter's festive season is likely to keep housing demand strong, possibly matching or exceeding the previous three quarters' average of over 75,000 units.

Premium preference

Delhi-NCR dominates premium housing market

Delhi-NCR dominates both in terms of sales value and area sold, suggesting a preference for larger and premium homes in the region. Between January-September 2024, almost 90 million square feet worth over ₹1.20 lakh crore were sold in NCR alone. Mumbai comes second to Delhi-NCR in terms of home value sold, while Bengaluru comes second in terms of area sold.

Economic impact

Robust housing market expected to boost job creation

The robust housing market is likely to drive job creation in construction and related sectors. Record sales could also impact government policies and private sector investments in urban infrastructure. Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research and REIS at JLL India, observed that "close to ₹3.80 lakh crore worth of homes have already been sold across the top seven cities in the first nine months of 2024."

Future supply

Real estate developers acquire strategic land parcels

Real estate developers have been buying strategic land parcels for future residential developments across metro cities, which points to a strong supply for 2025. Siva Krishnan, Senior Managing Director (Chennai & Coimbatore) and Head - Residential Services at JLL India, said that "demand is expected to remain strong too," which will likely push up capital values and overall home values sold.