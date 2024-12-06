Summarize Simplifying... In short A Rajasthan police officer, Punmaram, has been ordered to undergo a week-long training program to improve his courtroom etiquette and saluting skills, following a judge's complaint about his improper conduct.

The constable was posted in Jalore (Representational image)

Rajasthan cop sent for training after 'improper' salute to judge

By Chanshimla Varah 01:18 pm Dec 06, 202401:18 pm

What's the story A police constable in Jalore, Rajasthan, has been directed to undergo training after he failed to give a proper salute to a judge. The constable, identified as Punmaram, was posted as a witness in the District and Sessions Court in November 2024 when the incident happened. The presiding judge found Punmaram's salute and behavior unsatisfactory and filed a formal complaint with the Range Inspector General (IG) of Pali.

Training initiated

Judge's complaint leads to training order for constable

After the judge's complaint, the Jalore SP ordered Punmaram to undergo a seven-day training program. The decision was taken to improve his saluting skills and make him aware of courtroom decorum. The police line's inspector has been tasked with the responsibility of overseeing this training regimen, making sure Punmaram is well-versed with proper courtroom conduct, Bar and Bench reported.

Protocol emphasis

SP highlights need for appropriate court protocol

The SP's official communication highlighted the need for Punmaram to follow proper court protocol. According to the letter, the constable's actions during testimony and approach to the court were deemed inappropriate. The inspector has been directed to ensure Punmaram learns these skills and submits a compliance report in 10 days.