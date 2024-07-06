Building collapse in Surat, Gujarat

Multi-story building collapses in Surat, several feared trapped

By Chanshimla Varah 06:40 pm Jul 06, 202406:40 pm

What's the story A multi-story building in the Sachin GIDC area of Surat, Gujarat, collapsed on Saturday, trapping several individuals under the debris. The building, reportedly in a dilapidated state, was home to a family living as tenants. Initial reports suggest that between 10 to 15 people are feared trapped under the rubble. Rescue operations are currently underway with police and fire department teams on site.

Rescue efforts

Rescue operations ongoing, several injured

"One lady was rescued, she was sent to the hospital and according to her 2-3 people are stuck inside. Experts are here and hopefully in the next one or two hours, we will be able to get out the remaining persons," Surat Commissioner of Police Anupam Singh Gahlaut said. The building was constructed between 2016 and 2017 and reportedly collapsed following heavy rainfall in the region.

Twitter Post

Video of the building collapse