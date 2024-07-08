In brief Simplifying... In brief NYU dean, Suzuki, advocates for the exercise 'intenSati', a blend of martial arts, dance, yoga, aerobics, and kick-boxing, paired with positive affirmations, for improved mood and brain health.

She emphasizes that any form of exercise is beneficial, with each drop of sweat contributing to brain health.

IntenSati, in particular, offers a dynamic, calorie-burning workout that enhances strength, endurance, and leaves practitioners feeling uplifted. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

NYU dean stresses exercise 'intenSati' for optimal brain health

By Simran Jeet 03:08 pm Jul 08, 202403:08 pm

What's the story Dr. Wendy Suzuki, a renowned neuroscientist and the dean of NYU College of Arts and Science, has underscored the significance of regular physical activity for optimal brain health. During a recent MasterClass series with neuroscientists and psychiatrists, she emphasized the profound impact of physical activity on the brain. She also highlighted "intenSati" as the workout that motivated her to return to exercise from a sedentary lifestyle. She cited it as her preferred exercise method, emphasizing its benefits for brain health.

Exercise innovation

IntenSati: A unique blend of exercise and affirmations

IntenSati, the exercise method favored by Suzuki, was developed by Patricia Moreno, an American spiritual and fitness teacher in 2002. It's a unique blend of physical movement and spoken affirmations, with its name derived from "intention" and "Sati," a Pali term meaning mindfulness or awareness. The official website for intenSati describes the workout as combining "high-energy cardio moves with high-emotion mantras," resulting in participants feeling "uplifted, connected, and strong."

Mood enhancement

IntenSati's impact on mood and life outlook

Suzuki credits the blend of physical activities such as martial arts, dance, yoga, aerobics, kick-boxing, and reciting positive affirmations in intenSati for substantial improvements in mood and life perspective. She elaborated that after affirming beliefs in success, feeling inspired and strong, and joining a class where everyone shouts affirmations for an hour, one emerges feeling amazing and sweaty.

Sweat matters

Every exercise counts for brain health, says Suzuki

Despite her inclination toward intenSati, Suzuki emphasized that any form of workout is beneficial for brain health, particularly in our busy lives. She concluded her MasterClass session, emphasizing that every drop of sweat contributes positively to brain health, which she viewed as encouraging news. This statement underscores the importance of regular physical activity regardless of the specific exercise method chosen.

Benefits

Transformative fitness: The intenSati experience

IntenSati proves to be an exceptional calorie-burning session, reportedly burning up to 800 calories per session. This dynamic workout enhances strength, endurance, and stamina through a blend of punching, kicking, jumping, and vocal affirmations. Participants can anticipate significant toning and a more athletic physique with regular attendance. Beyond physical benefits, sessions offer a lively approach to weight loss, leaving practitioners smiling and feeling uplifted immediately after class.