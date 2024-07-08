In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up an Arabian falafel bowl by blending soaked chickpeas with onion, garlic, parsley, and spices, then frying into small patties.

Layer these over cooked quinoa or rice, add fresh veggies, and drizzle with tahini or hummus.

Garnish with parsley, lemon, and a sprinkle of sumac or paprika for a vibrant, flavorful vegetarian meal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Cook Arabian falafel bowl with this step-by-step recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 02:31 pm Jul 08, 202402:31 pm

What's the story Falafel, a cherished Middle Eastern dish, has captivated hearts worldwide with its rich flavors and vegetarian appeal. Originating from Egypt and spreading across the Arab world, it is traditionally served in pita with salad. Today, we're creating an enchanting Arabian falafel bowl. This dish combines classic falafel with fresh vegetables and tantalizing sauces in a unique bowl format. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, need two cups dried chickpeas (soaked overnight), one large onion, two garlic cloves (both chopped), one cup fresh parsley, one teaspoon each ground cumin and coriander, half a teaspoon chili powder, salt, and oil for frying. Base with two cups cooked quinoa or rice, add diced tomatoes, sliced cucursors, shredded lettuce. Dress with tahini or hummus.

Step 1

Preparing the falafel mixture

Drain the soaked chickpeas well before combining them in a food processor with chopped onion, minced garlic, chopped parsley, ground cumin, ground coriander, chili powder, and salt to taste. Pulse until you achieve a coarse mixture that holds together when pressed. If it's too dry and crumbly, add a tablespoon or two of water; be cautious not to overprocess into a paste.

Step 2

Shaping and frying falafels

Once your falafel mixture is ready, take small portions - roughly the size of a walnut - and form them into balls or patties. Heat oil in a deep pan over medium heat. When hot, fry the falafels until golden brown on all sides, about five minutes per batch. Then, remove them to paper towels to drain any excess oil.

Step 3

Assembling your Arabian bowl

Begin by spooning cooked quinoa or rice into the bottom of each serving bowl, creating a hearty base layer. Next, arrange your golden-brown, freshly fried falafels on top. Surround them with a vibrant mix of diced tomatoes, thinly sliced cucumbers, and shredded lettuce, or any other vegetables you prefer. For a final flourish, drizzle generously with tahini sauce or hummus to enhance the flavors.

Final touches

Serving suggestions

To further elevate this dish, garnish it with additional chopped parsley and offer lemon wedges for squeezing over the top before eating. If desired, sprinkle some sumac or paprika for extra color and flavor. Enjoy your enchanting Arabian falafel bowl immediately, while everything is still fresh and warm, to truly appreciate the blend of flavors and textures in this delightful vegetarian meal.