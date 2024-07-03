In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a vibrant beetroot pasta by spiralizing beets and sautéing them with garlic and chili flakes.

Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

01:22 pm Jul 03, 2024

What's the story Spiraled beetroot pasta is a vibrant, nutritious twist on classic pasta. Created by vegetarian chefs, this dish blends beetroot's earthy flavors with the comforting texture of pasta. It's not just visually appealing but also packed with vitamins and minerals, making it perfect for those looking to add more vegetables to their diet in an exciting way. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this delightful dish, you will need two large beetroots, 200 grams of your favorite pasta (ensure it's eggless), three tablespoons of olive oil, two cloves of garlic (minced), one teaspoon of red chili flakes (adjust according to taste), salt and pepper to taste, and fresh basil leaves for garnish. Optional: Parmesan cheese substitute for serving.

Step 1

Preparing your beetroots

Begin by washing your beets under running water. Use a spiralizer to turn them into thin, noodle-like strands. If a spiralizer isn't available, a vegetable peeler can achieve thin ribbons instead. This step is vital as it transforms our humble beet into the standout component of our pasta dish, making it both visually appealing and flavorful.

Step 2

Cooking pasta al dente

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook your chosen pasta according to package instructions until al dente. Remember not to overcook; we want our pasta to have a slight bite to it, which will complement the texture of our spiraled beetroot perfectly. Once cooked, drain and set aside but reserve one cup of pasta water for later use.

Step 3

Sauteing beetroot noodles

Heat olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add minced garlic and chili flakes; saute until fragrant but not browned — about one minute should do it. Add your spiraled beetroot noodles into the pan with a pinch of salt and pepper; cook until they are just tender yet still crisp — approximately five minutes.

Step 4

Combining ingredients

Combine the cooked pasta with the sauteed beetroot noodles in your pan. Gradually add reserved pasta water, as needed, to reach the sauce consistency you prefer. This technique ensures each pasta strand is lightly coated, avoiding a dish that's too heavy or oily. Carefully adjust the seasoning according to your taste, ensuring a perfect balance of flavors in every bite.