In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a vegetarian Moqueca de Banana at home with this simple recipe.

Sauté onions, garlic, bell peppers, and tomatoes in palm or olive oil, then gently fold in sliced bananas.

Finish with a pour of coconut milk and lime juice, simmer until heated, and garnish with fresh cilantro.

This Brazilian dish is a flavorful, colorful, and exotic treat that's ready to serve hot from the stove.

By Anujj Trehaan 04:43 pm Jun 28, 202404:43 pm

What's the story Moqueca de Banana offers a vegetarian twist on the traditional Brazilian stew, rich in flavors and colors. Originating from Brazil, it uses bananas instead of fish, making it an ideal vegetarian and eggless choice. This dish reflects Brazil's culinary diversity, merging Indigenous, African and Portuguese influences. With its distinct ingredients and spices, it showcases Brazil's varied cuisine. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this exotic dish, gather: two ripe yet firm bananas (sliced), one large onion (thinly sliced), one red and one yellow bell pepper (sliced), three cloves of garlic (minced), two tomatoes (diced), one cup coconut milk, two tablespoons palm or olive oil, lime juice from one lime, fresh cilantro (chopped), salt to taste, with half a teaspoon each of paprika and cayenne pepper.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Start by heating the palm or olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the sliced onions and cook until they're soft and translucent. This should take about five minutes. Next, add the minced garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant. Incorporating these aromatics early on builds a flavorful base for our moqueca.

Step 2

Adding spices and vegetables

To the pan, add your paprika and cayenne pepper. Stir well to coat the onions and garlic in spices. Then add your sliced bell peppers and diced tomatoes to the mix. Cook for about 10 minutes until the vegetables are tender but still hold their shape. The spices will begin to meld with the vegetables creating a colorful base for our dish.

Step 3

Incorporating bananas

Carefully add the sliced bananas to the pan containing the vegetables. It's crucial to fold them in gently to avoid mashing. The aim is for the bananas to maintain their shape, which should somewhat resemble the pieces of fish traditionally used in moqueca recipes. Allow this mixture to simmer gently for about three minutes before you proceed with adding any liquids.

Step 4

Final touches

Pour the coconut milk and lime juice into the vegetable mix, stirring gently to avoid breaking the banana slices. Season with salt to taste. Let it simmer uncovered on low heat for about 10 minutes until thoroughly heated. Just before serving, sprinkle chopped cilantro over the top. Serve hot directly from the stove - your vegetarian Moqueca de Banana is now ready to enjoy!