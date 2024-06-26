Try this recipe

Jun 26, 2024

What's the story Sicilian orange fennel salad is a vibrant dish from Sicily, known for its bold flavors and simple ingredients. It combines the sweetness of oranges with crisp fennel, dressed in a zesty vinaigrette, embodying the essence of Mediterranean cuisine. Ideal as a light lunch or side dish, this salad is a true celebration of Sicilian flavors. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this delightful salad, you will need three large oranges, one large fellow bulb, half a red onion thinly sliced, 20 olives (preferably black or Kalamata), two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, one tablespoon of white wine vinegar, salt to taste, and freshly ground black pepper. Optional garnishes include chopped fresh parsley or mint leaves for an added burst of flavor.

Step 1

Prepare the oranges and fennel

Start by peeling your oranges with a knife to remove all the white pith. Over a bowl to catch any juice, cut between the membranes to segment the oranges into clean slices. Next, slice your fennel bulb very thinly using a mandoline slicer or sharp knife. Place both orange segments and fennel slices into your serving bowl.

Step 2

Assemble the salad

Add thinly sliced red onion and olives to your bowl containing orange segments and fennel slices. If you're using parsley or mint for garnish, chop it finely and add it to the bowl as well. This combination brings together all elements of sweetness from oranges, crunchiness from fennel and onions with salty bursts from olives creating layers of flavor.

Step 3

Dressing & seasoning

In a small bowl, whisk together two tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil with one tablespoon of white wine vinegar until the mixture is thoroughly combined. Carefully drizzle this dressing over the salad mixture in the serving bowl. Generously season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, adjusting according to your taste preferences. Toss everything gently, ensuring each piece is lightly coated with the dressing.

Step 4

Serve chilled

For best results, chill the spirited Sicilian orange fennel salad in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes before serving. This chilling enhances the flavors, melding them beautifully together, making every bite refreshingly delightful. Serve it chilled as an appetizing starter or alongside main dishes, bringing vibrant colors and textures to your dining table, enhancing the overall dining experience.