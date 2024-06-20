In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a decadent Persian saffron rice cake by first preparing basmati rice and sautéing onions.

Decadent Persian saffron rice cake recipe

What's the story The Persian saffron rice cake, or tahchin, is a savory, vegetarian, and eggless dish deeply rooted in Persian cuisine. It highlights aromatic saffron and yogurt-infused rice, offering more than just a meal but an experience of Persian culture. Ideal for special occasions or when craving something unique, this dish invites you to explore its rich flavors. Let's start cooking.

To make this delightful dish, gather two cups of basmati rice, three tablespoons olive oil, one large onion (finely sliced), two teaspoons salt, one-half teaspoon black pepper, and one-fourth teaspoon ground saffron dissolved in three tablespoons hot water. Also needed are one cup of plain yogurt (full-fat preferred), with optional garnishes like slivered almonds, pistachios, and barberries.

Preparing the rice

Start by rinsing the basmati rice under cold water until clear. Soak it with a pinch of salt for an hour, essential for fluffy, non-sticky grains. Next, boil a large pot of salted water. Drain the soaked rice and boil for five minutes until partially done. Drain once more and set aside. This preparation ensures the rice is perfectly textured for the dish.

Sauteing onions and mixing with rice

In a pan over medium heat, add two tablespoons of olive oil and saute the finely sliced onion until golden brown and caramelized. This should take about eight to 10 minutes. In a large bowl, gently mix the partially cooked rice with caramelized onions, yogurt, salt, black pepper, and half of the saffron water mixture until everything is evenly distributed.

Assembling and baking

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenehit (175 degrees Celsius). Spread one tablespoon of olive oil in a nonstick baking dish or cake pan. Layer half the rice mixture, pressing down to compact it slightly. Add the remaining saffron mixture, then top with the rest of the rice, pressing lightly again. This process is crucial for achieving the crispy bottom layer.

Final touches before serving

Cover the baking dish with foil or its lid and bake for one hour until the edges are golden brown, indicating a crispy bottom. After cooling slightly, carefully flip onto a platter to reveal the golden crust. Optionally garnish with slivered almonds, pistachios, and barberries before serving warm, inviting everyone to enjoy this vegetarian delight together.