Recipe: Make fusion Indo-Italian spaghetti paneer balls

02:06 pm Jun 17, 2024

What's the story Fusion Indo-Italian spaghetti paneer balls are a delightful mix of Indian and Italian cuisines, offering a taste that appeals to many. This innovative vegetarian and eggless meal combines the creamy texture of paneer, a staple in South Asian cuisine, with classic Italian spaghetti. Its roots are in the modern fusion cooking movement, aiming to blend elements from various culinary traditions. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this Indo-Italian spaghetti paneer balls, gather 200 grams of crumbled paneer, one cup of chopped cooked spaghetti, 1/2 cup bread crumbs, 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, one teaspoon of red chili powder, and one teaspoon garam masala. Also include salt according to taste, two tablespoons of chopped cilantro leaves, oil for frying, and your preferred sauce for serving.

Step 1

Prepare the paneer mixture

Begin by placing crumbled paneer into a large mixing bowl. To this, add one teaspoon each of red chili powder and garam masala, along with salt adjusted to your preference. Also, incorporate two tablespoons of finely chopped cilantro leaves. Thoroughly mix these ingredients together until they are uniformly combined. This well-seasoned mixture will form the flavorful foundation for our Indo-Italian spaghetti paneer balls.

Step 2

Incorporate spaghetti and form balls

To the seasoned paneer mixture, add chopped cooked spaghetti and bread crumbs. The bread crumbs help bind everything together while adding a slight crunchiness to the balls once fried. Mix thoroughly until all components are well incorporated. Once mixed properly, take small portions of this mixture and roll them into balls approximately the size of golf balls.

Step 3

Coat with flour mixture

In a small bowl, mix all-purpose flour with water to create a thin paste; this mixture acts as our binding agent, adding an extra texture layer before frying. Carefully dip each ball into this paste, ensuring it is lightly coated on all sides. Afterward, roll each one again in dry breadcrumbs to secure that essential extra crunch after frying.

Step 4

Fry until golden brown

Heat oil in a deep pan over medium heat. Once hot enough gently drop in prepared balls without overcrowding them. Fry until they turn golden brown on all sides which should take about three to four minutes per batch depending on size and heat intensity. Remove them onto paper towels to drain excess oil before serving hot with your choice of sauce or dip.