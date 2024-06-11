Next Article

Prepare delicious Moroccan chickpea and aubergine tagine

05:43 pm Jun 11, 2024

What's the story The Moroccan chickpea and eggplant tagine, a vegetarian staple from Morocco, combines rich flavors and nutritious ingredients in one pot. Traditionally slow-cooked in a tagine, this dish is celebrated for its aromatic spices and versatility. Ideal for those seeking a hearty, plant-based meal, it promises to transport your taste buds to North Africa. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, you'll need one large onion (chopped), two garlic cloves (minced), one large eggplant (cubed), two cans of chickpeas (drained, rinsed), one can of chopped tomatoes, three tablespoons olive oil, two teaspoons each of ground cumin and smoked paprika, one teaspoon ground cinnamon, half a teaspoon ground ginger, salt, pepper to taste, fresh cilantro (garnish), and two cups vegetable broth.

Step 1

Preparing your vegetables

Start by heating the olive oil in a large pan or tagine over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic to the pan. Saute them until they become soft and translucent. This process should take about five minutes. Ensuring that your base is well-cooked is crucial for developing the flavors that are characteristic of this dish.

Step 2

Spicing it up

After your onions are prepared, it's time to add the spices. Incorporate the ground cumin, smoked paprika, ground cinnamon, and ground ginger into the onion mixture. Spend about two minutes cooking them together until the aroma of the spices fills your kitchen. This crucial step is what gives your dish its authentic Moroccan flavors, making it rich and aromatic.

Step 3

Adding main ingredients

Add the cubed eggplant to the spiced onion mix. Follow with drained chickpeas and canned tomatoes. Pour vegetable broth over to submerge all ingredients, crucial for even cooking. Season with salt and pepper, adjusting to taste. This combines flavors, setting the stage for the dish's final simmering phase, ensuring a rich melding of aromas and tastes characteristic of this Moroccan delight.

Step 4

Let it simmer

Bring your tagine to a boil, then lower the heat to let it simmer uncovered for about 30 minutes. During this period, the vegetables should become tender but not mushy. Occasionally stir to avoid sticking at the bottom, but do so gently to maintain the integrity of the vegetable pieces. This process is crucial for achieving the dish's perfect texture and flavor.