Crunchy Thai tofu salad: A step-by-step recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 08:54 am Jun 07, 202408:54 am

What's the story The Thai tofu salad, a vibrant dish from Thailand, is beloved by vegetarians and health enthusiasts for its blend of textures and flavors. It combines fresh vegetables with protein-rich tofu, all dressed in a tangy sauce. This salad isn't just a meal; it's a crunchiness and zest experience that tantalizes the taste buds. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this salad, you'll need 200 grams of firm tofu (pressed and cubed), one large julienned carrot, a thinly sliced red bell pepper, one julienned cucumber, fresh cilantro leaves, and three tablespoons of chopped roasted peanuts. The dressing requires two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon lime juice, one tablespoon maple syrup or sugar substitute, a minced garlic clove, and one-half teaspoon grated ginger.

Step 1

Preparing the tofu

Start by pressing the tofu to remove excess water. This ensures it will crisp up nicely when cooked. Cut the tofu into small cubes. Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat and add the tofu cubes. Cook them until all sides are golden brown and crispy. This should take about 10 minutes. Once done, set aside to cool.

Step 2

Making the dressing

For the dressing, whisk together soy sauce, lime juice, maple syrup (or your chosen sweetener), minced garlic, and grated ginger in a small bowl until well combined. Aim for a balance of savory from the soy sauce, sweetness from the syrup, and acidity from lime juice. Adjust to taste, ensuring the salad components are evenly coated with this flavorful blend.

Step 3

Assembling the salad

In a large mixing bowl, combine julienned carrot, sliced red bell pepper, cucumber strips, cilantro leaves, and cooled tofu cubes. Toss these ingredients gently to mix well. Then, evenly pour the prepared dressing over the salad to coat every piece thoroughly. Finish by adding roasted peanuts on top for an extra layer of crunch. This ensures each bite is flavorful and satisfying.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Serve this crunchy Thai tofu salad immediately to enjoy its peak freshness. If you prefer it cold, refrigerate for about an hour before serving. This makes for a refreshing, nutritious meal or side dish, satisfying and full of flavor. Its blend of fresh ingredients and tangy dressing is perfect for any occasion, ensuring a delightful eating experience.