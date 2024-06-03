Next Article

Recipe: Make this delicious vegetarian shawarma

What's the story Shawarma, beloved across the Middle East, traditionally features meat cut into thin slices, stacked in a cone-like shape, and roasted slowly. Our version today delivers the ultimate vegetarian and eggless shawarma wrap experience. This adaptation maintains the essence of the original while being completely plant-based. Ideal for vegetarians or those reducing meat intake without sacrificing flavor. Let's get cooking!

For the vegetarian shawarma wrap, gather two cups of thinly sliced mushrooms, one large thinly sliced onion, two tablespoons olive oil, one teaspoon each of ground cumin and smoked paprika, half a teaspoon of ground turmeric, and salt and pepper to taste. You'll also need four whole wheat tortillas, one cup shredded lettuce, a diced tomato, half a cup diced cucumber, and tahini sauce.

Begin by warming olive oil in a sizable pan over medium heat. Once the pan is adequately heated, introduce the thinly sliced mushrooms and onions. It's crucial to saute these ingredients until they start showing signs of softening and acquire a slight browning, which typically takes about five to seven minutes. Remember to stir them occasionally, ensuring they cook evenly throughout this process.

Once your vegetables have slightly softened and begun to color, it's time for seasoning. Generously sprinkle ground cumin, smoked paprika, and ground turmeric over them. Add salt and pepper to suit your taste. Thoroughly mix to ensure every slice is evenly coated with the spices. Continue cooking for another two minutes, until the mixture is wonderfully fragrant and the spices are well integrated.

Place your whole wheat tortillas on a clean surface. Begin by generously spreading tahini sauce over each tortilla, which introduces both moisture and a rich flavor to the wrap. Next, evenly distribute the sauteed mushroom and onion mixture among the tortillas, laying it down the center line. Ensure you leave enough space at both ends to facilitate folding them later on.

After adding your mushroom-onion mix onto each tortilla, proceed by layering shredded lettuce on top. Then, sprinkle diced tomatoes and cucorns for that essential fresh crunch, balancing the spices perfectly. Finally, fold in both ends of the tortilla and roll it up tightly to ensure the filling is well-contained, preventing any spillage while eating and maintaining a delightful eating experience.