Next Article

Try this recipe

Recipe: Cook this heavenly Italian polenta pie

By Anujj Trehaan 01:39 pm May 28, 202401:39 pm

What's the story Polenta, deeply rooted in Italian cuisine, has transformed from a peasant staple into a versatile gourmet ingredient. This vegetarian and eggless Italian polenta pie merges traditional polenta's rustic appeal with the richness of pie, making it an ideal dish for any event. Its comforting texture and layers of flavor are sure to deliver a taste of Italy to your kitchen. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To embark on this culinary journey, you will need one cup of polenta (cornmeal), three cups of vegetable broth, one teaspoon of salt, one-half teaspoon of black pepper, one tablespoon olive oil, two cups of marinara sauce, one cup shredded mozzarella cheese (vegan if preferred), one zucchini thinly sliced, one bell pepper cut into strips, and one-half cup of fresh basil leaves for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the polenta base

Start by boiling the vegetable broth in a large saucepan. Gradually add the polenta, whisking to prevent lumps. Lower the heat and stir until it thickens and starts to detach from the pan sides, taking about 15 to 20 minutes. Mix in salt and black pepper. Once done, evenly spread it into an oiled pie dish or baking pan, forming your base layer.

Step 2

Layering vegetables and sauce

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Evenly arrange thinly sliced zucchini and bell pepper strips on the polenta base. Then, pour two cups of marinara sauce over these vegetables, ensuring they are completely covered. Finish by evenly sprinkling shredded mozzarella cheese across the top, preparing it for baking until the cheese beautifully melts and turns golden.

Step 3

Baking your polenta pie

Place the pie in a preheated oven, baking it for 25-30 minutes. Look for the cheese to melt, bubble, and turn golden on top, indicating it's perfectly done. The edges should become slightly crispy, offering a delightful texture contrast. This crucial baking step ensures the pie achieves a golden, bubbly top that enhances its appeal and taste.

Step 4

Serving your dish

Once your heavenly Italian polenta pie is perfectly baked, carefully remove it from the oven. Allow it to cool for five minutes before proceeding to slice. Elegantly garnish with fresh basil leaves, adding a touch of greenery. Serve the warm slices onto plates, accompanied by a simple green salad or steamed green beans, for a truly satisfying and complete meal experience.