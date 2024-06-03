Next Article

Try this recipe

Whip up lip-smacking chickpea spinach curry at home

By Anujj Trehaan 10:41 am Jun 03, 202410:41 am

What's the story Chickpea spinach curry, known as chana palak masala, is a hearty, nutritious dish from the Indian subcontinent. It combines the rich flavors of chickpeas and spinach with a blend of aromatic spices, making it a favorite among vegetarians and those health-conscious. This dish not only offers a delightful taste experience but also serves as a good source of protein and iron. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this curry, you'll need one cup dried chickpeas (soaked and drained), two cups fresh spinach (chopped), one large onion (finely chopped), two tomatoes (pureed), two garlic cloves (minced), one-inch ginger (minced), one teaspoon cumin seeds, one-half teaspoon turmeric, one teaspoon coriander powder, one-half teaspoon garam masala, salt to taste, two tablespoons oil, and water as needed.

Step 1

Preparing the chickpeas

Start by cooking the soaked chickpeas until tender. Use a pressure cooker or a stovetop pot. In a pressure cooker, they'll need about 10 minutes after reaching high pressure. On the stove, it may take over an hour. Ensure there's enough water to cover the chickpeas by at least two inches, adjusting as necessary to achieve softness.

Step 2

Cooking the base

In a large pan, heat oil over medium heat. Add cumin seeds, letting them sizzle until they pop. Then, incorporate chopped onions, sauteing until golden brown. Follow with minced garlic and ginger, cooking for one minute. Introduce tomato puree, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and salt to taste. Cook this blend until the oil begins to separate from the sides of the mixture.

Step 3

Adding spinach and chickpeas

Once the base is ready and oil separates, add chopped spinach to the pan. Stir continuously until the spinach wilts, about five minutes on medium heat. Then, add cooked chickpeas and about one cup of water or as needed for consistency. Bring the curry to a boil, then simmer for 10 minutes, allowing the flavors to blend.

Step 4

Final touches

To finish, sprinkle garam masala over the curry and stir well before removing from heat. Adjust seasoning to taste. Serve hot with rice or flatbreads like naan or roti for a complete meal. This step ensures a rich blend of flavors, making every bite a delightful experience. Enjoy your homemade chickpea spinach curry with its aromatic and savory notes.