Cook this ancient grain farro risotto at home

By Anujj Trehaan 09:44 am Jun 03, 202409:44 am

What's the story Farro, an ancient grain popular in Italian cuisine, forms the base of this vegetarian and eggless dish. Known for its nutty flavor and chewy texture, farro risotto revives traditional cooking methods while offering a hearty meal. This dish not only brings a piece of culinary history to the table but also caters to modern dietary preferences. Let's get cooking.

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this wholesome dish, you will need one cup of farro (pre-soaked for at least two hours), two tablespoons of olive oil, one small onion finely chopped, two cloves of garlic minced, four cups of vegetable broth heated, one cup of fresh peas, half a cup of grated Parmesan cheese (optional for vegans), and salt and pepper to taste.

Preparing the base

Begin by heating olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the finely chopped onion, stirring until it becomes translucent. This is crucial for building the base flavors. Next, incorporate minced garlic, cooking for another minute until it's fragrant. These initial steps are essential as they lay the foundational flavors for our farro risotto, ensuring a rich and aromatic taste profile.

Cooking farro

After draining, add the pre-soaked farro to the pan with the sauteed onions and garlic. Mix well, ensuring each grain is coated with olive oil. Lightly toasting the farro is key before adding any liquid, as it enhances its nutty flavor, which is a distinctive characteristic of this dish. This crucial step not only improves flavor but also contributes to the desired texture.

Adding broth gradually

Begin by adding heated vegetable broth to the farro mixture one ladle at a time, stirring continuously. Allow most of the liquid to absorb before adding more broth. This process, taking about 25-30 minutes, is essential for achieving a creamy texture with grains that are perfectly al dente. Patience during this step ensures the risotto's ideal consistency and flavor.

Final touches

Once your farro is cooked to perfection, stir in fresh peas (these can be blanched beforehand if preferred). Cook for an additional three minutes until peas are tender but still vibrant green. Season with salt and pepper according to taste. For those who include dairy in their diet, stir in grated Parmesan cheese just before serving.