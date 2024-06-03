Next Article

An attraction you can't miss

Witness stunning starlit nights in the Sahara, Morocco

By Anujj Trehaan 09:40 am Jun 03, 202409:40 am

What's the story The Sahara Desert in Morocco offers an unforgettable experience for those seeking adventure under the stars. Glamping, or glamorous camping, allows travelers to enjoy the desert's vast beauty comfortably. This unique travel plan guides you through a magical journey across sandy dunes and starlit skies, ensuring a memorable experience in one of the world's largest deserts.

Camel ride

Embark on a camel trek

A camel trek is a must for those wanting to truly experience the Sahara's timeless landscape. These guided tours, starting from either Merzouga or M'Hamid, vary in duration from a few hours to several days, ultimately leading adventurers to their luxury camping sites. Riding these gentle creatures offers a serene and intimate way to take in the desert's vast tranquility and beauty.

Glamping

Experience luxury camping

In the Sahara, glamping sites merge luxury with the natural environment, providing comfortable tents that are equipped with beds, private bathrooms and, in some cases, air conditioning. Following a day filled with exploration, guests can unwind under a star-filled sky. These camps typically offer traditional Moroccan meals and feature evenings enriched with local music performed around a campfire.

Culture visit

Explore local culture

Venture beyond the dunes to explore nearby Berber villages, immersing yourself in the rich local culture and traditions. Many glamping tours offer visits to these communities, providing a deep dive into their daily lives and heritage. This is a unique chance to learn about Berber craftsmanship, offering an opportunity to acquire distinctive souvenirs directly from the artisans themselves.

Stargazing

Stargazing amidst dunes

The Sahara's clear skies provide unparalleled stargazing opportunities, unmatched anywhere on Earth. Far from the glow of city lights, the night sky reveals a breathtaking display of stars, planets, and occasional meteor showers. While many glamping sites offer telescopes for a closer look, the simple act of lying on the sand and gazing upwards unveils a vast universe waiting to be explored by you.