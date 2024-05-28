Next Article

A guide to enjoying Tokyo's enchanting sakura evenings

By Anujj Trehaan 11:28 am May 28, 202411:28 am

What's the story Each spring, Tokyo transforms into a magical landscape with the bloom of cherry blossoms, or sakura. This fleeting beauty is celebrated with nighttime illuminations that light up parks and riversides, creating a dreamlike atmosphere. These enchanting events draw both locals and travelers, offering a unique way to experience Japan's most beloved season, and making it an unforgettable experience for all who visit.

Ueno

Stroll through Ueno Park

Ueno Park is one of Tokyo's most popular spots for cherry blossom viewing. By night, over one thousand trees are illuminated, casting a soft glow on the petals and visitors below. The contrast between the daytime crowds and the serene ambiance at night offers a completely different experience. Walking through this illuminated wonderland is like stepping into a fairy tale.

Meguro

Meguro River's glittering reflections

The Meguro River is another must-visit during sakura season. At night, hundreds of lanterns light up the banks of the river, reflecting off the water and creating an enchanting scene. The gentle flow of the river adds to the tranquility, making it a perfect spot for evening walks. The lanterns' warm glow against the cool night air creates an unforgettable ambiance.

Sumida

Sumida Park's riverside charm

Sumida Park offers views of both cherry blossoms and Tokyo Skytree, beautifully lit in spring colors at night. The park spans both sides of the Sumida River; its numerous trees are illuminated after sunset, providing stunning views from every angle. It's an ideal location for those who want to enjoy sakura with a backdrop of Tokyo's modern skyline.

Chidorigafuchi

Chidorigafuchi Moat by night

Chidorigafuchi is renowned for its spectacular cherry blossom tunnel along the moat of the Imperial Palace. At night, lights illuminate this canopy from below, creating an ethereal effect as you walk or row beneath it. Opting to boat under these glowing blossoms offers a peaceful yet mesmerizing experience, perfectly capturing the essence of spring in Japan. This unique activity is a must-do for visitors.