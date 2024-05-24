Next Article

Calling all adventure freaks

Take a journey back in time with Cusco's Incan heritage

By Anujj Trehaan 10:15 am May 24, 202410:15 am

What's the story Cusco, once the heart of the Incan Empire, serves as a gateway to Peru's rich history and vibrant culture. Nestled high in the Andes, this city offers travelers a unique blend of colonial architecture and ancient Incan sites. Its cobblestone streets, vibrant markets, and picturesque surroundings are just the beginning of what promises to be an unforgettable journey into the past.

Sacred Valley

Explore the Sacred Valley

The Sacred Valley is a must-visit for anyone interested in Incan history. Stretching from Cusco to Machu Picchu, this fertile valley is dotted with traditional villages, colorful markets, and significant archaeological sites like Pisac and Ollantaytambo. The valley's breathtaking landscapes offer not just a glimpse into ancient agricultural practices but also opportunities for gentle hikes that connect various ruins.

Machu Picchu

Unravel mysteries at Machu Picchu

No visit to Cusco is complete without experiencing Machu Picchu. Perched high above the cloud forest, this awe-inspiring citadel remains shrouded in mystery. Early morning visits are recommended to avoid crowds and witness the sunrise illuminating its stone structures. Exploring this UNESCO World Heritage site provides insight into Incan engineering prowess and their harmonious relationship with nature.

Qorikancha

Witness rituals at Qorikancha

Qorikancha, or the Temple of the Sun, was the Incan Empire's most crucial temple. Despite much of it being destroyed or concealed by Spanish colonial buildings, its remnants still provide a captivating look at Incan architectural skills and religious practices. The site sometimes hosts traditional rituals, offering visitors a rare glimpse into contemporary Andean spirituality that remains closely tied to its ancient roots.

San Blas

Stroll through San Blas neighborhood

San Blas is Cusco's artisan quarter, known for its narrow winding streets lined with workshops and galleries showcasing local craftspeople's work. This neighborhood offers a quieter alternative to explore Cusco's rich cultural tapestry. From intricately carved wooden doors to handwoven textiles reflecting centuries-old techniques, San Blas is perfect for those seeking authentic souvenirs or simply wishing to enjoy leisurely walks amidst charming colonial architecture.