Delve into Montreal's magical ice sculpture festival

What's the story Every year, Montreal transforms into a magical winter wonderland, welcoming both locals and tourists to its celebrated Ice Sculpture Extravaganza. This festival showcases the city's vibrant culture and artistic talent through the enchanting medium of ice, offering a unique blend of creativity and winter charm. It captivates visitors of all ages, making it an unforgettable experience for everyone.

Explore the ice sculpture garden

At the festival's core is the Ice Sculpture Garden, where artists from across the globe display their ice masterpieces. Each sculpture, whether depicting mythical creatures or historical figures, narrates a unique story or embodies a specific theme. A stroll through this icy gallery, illuminated by twinkling lights, offers an enchanting experience akin to stepping into a magical, otherworldly realm.

Interactive ice carving workshops

For those eager to dive into the art of ice sculpting, interactive workshops are on offer. Guided by skilled sculptors, these sessions provide a unique chance to learn and practice ice carving. It's an educational yet fun activity, where participants get to craft their own mini sculptures. These creations can be taken home, serving as a special memento of the experience.

Warm up at the Hot Cocoa Lounge

After a day of exploring the icy wonders, the Hot Cocoa Lounge offers a warm retreat. Here, visitors can enjoy rich, creamy hot chocolate crafted from premium ingredients. The perfect place to relax, this lounge also hosts live acoustic music, enhancing the cozy atmosphere. It's an ideal spot for a delightful break, making the experience even more enjoyable for everyone.

Nightly light show extravaganza

As night falls, don't miss out on the spectacular light show that illuminates the ice sculptures in a dazzling array of colors. Choreographed to music, this visual feast highlights the intricate details of each sculpture and creates a magical ambiance that is simply unforgettable. It's an ideal way to conclude your visit on a high note.