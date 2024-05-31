Next Article

It's recipe time! Cook this heavenly Hawaiian tofu poke bowl

By Anujj Trehaan 03:22 pm May 31, 202403:22 pm

What's the story The Hawaiian tofu poke bowl is a vegetarian adaptation of the traditional Hawaiian dish, known for its vibrant flavors and healthful ingredients. Traditionally featuring diced raw fish, this version employs tofu as a plant-based substitute, making it ideal for vegetarians and vegans. It celebrates Hawaiian cuisine while offering a nutritious and delightful meal. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather one 14-ounce block of firm tofu (cubed), two cups of brown rice (cooked), one large avocado sliced; one cup of cucumber (diced), one cup of carrots (shredded), half a cup of green onions (sliced), and one tablespoon sesame seeds. Marinade: three tablespoons soy sauce or tamari, two tablespoons sesame oil, one tablespoon rice vinegar, one teaspoon maple syrup or agave nectar, and one teaspoon grated ginger.

Step 1

Prepare the tofu marinade

Begin by mixing the tofu marinade to capture traditional poke flavors. Combine soy sauce (or tamari), sesame oil, rice vinegar, maple syrup or agave nectar, and grated ginger in a bowl. Thoroughly coat the cubed tofu with this mixture. For flavor infusion, marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes, ensuring all pieces are well soaked.

Step 2

Assemble your poke bowl

While your tofu is marinating, begin assembling your poke bowl. Start with a base layer of cooked brown rice in each bowl. Then arrange slices of avocado, diced cucumber, shredded carrots around the bowl on top of the rice base. Once your tofu has finished marinating, add it to your bowl along with any remaining marinade as dressing.

Step 3

Garnish and serve

For the final touches that elevate both flavor and visual appeal, sprinkle sliced green onions and sesame seeds over each serving. These garnishes do more than decorate; they enhance the dish's taste profile with their freshness and crunch. Adding these elements introduces a burst of color and a layer of flavor complexity, making every bite both visually appealing and satisfyingly delicious.