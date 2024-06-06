Next Article

Your guests will love this Moroccan harira soup

By Anujj Trehaan 01:57 pm Jun 06, 202401:57 pm

What's the story Moroccan harira soup is a traditional North African dish, deeply rooted in Moroccan culture, especially during the month of Ramadan. It's known for its rich flavors and nutritious ingredients. Traditionally made with meat, this version is a vegetarian and eggless take on the classic, making it accessible to a wider audience. Let's get cooking and bring a taste of Morocco to your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For vegetarian Moroccan harira soup, you need one cup dried chickpeas (soaked overnight), two large onions, three celery stalks, three tomatoes (all chopped), one cup red lentils, one-half cup long-grain rice, one teaspoon each of ground cinnamon and turmeric, one-half teaspoon each of ground ginger and cayenne pepper, salt to taste, eight cups vegetable broth, and one bunch each chopped fresh cilantro and parsley.

Step 1

Prepare the base

Begin by draining the soaked chickpeas. Place them in a large pot over medium heat, adding the chopped onions and celery. Saute this mix for about five minutes or until they start to soften. This crucial step establishes the foundational flavors for our soup, ensuring a rich and aromatic base that is essential for the overall taste profile.

Step 2

Add spices and broth

Add spices: cinnamon, turmeric, ginger, cayenne pepper, and salt to your taste to the pot. Stir thoroughly to ensure the vegetables are fully coated with the spices. Next, carefully pour in eight cups of vegetable broth. Bring the mixture to a boil and then lower it to simmer. This essential step allows the flavors to meld perfectly, enhancing the soup's overall richness.

Step 3

Incorporate lentils and rice

Once your soup has reached a simmering point after adding broth and spices in step two; add in red lentils and rice into the pot. These will not only thicken your soup but also add an excellent source of protein making it even more nutritious. Allow this mixture to simmer for about 30 minutes or until both lentils and rice are tender.

Step 4

Finish with herbs

As the soup nears completion with lentils and rice tender, it's time to add freshly chopped cilantro and parsley. These herbs give the Moroccan harira soup a distinctive fresh flavor, balancing its richness. Stir them in and let the soup simmer for an additional five minutes before removing from heat. This step enhances the soup's unique taste profile beautifully.