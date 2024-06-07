Next Article

Try this Moroccan spiced lentil soup recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 09:50 am Jun 07, 202409:50 am

What's the story Moroccan spiced lentil soup, rooted in Morocco's culinary traditions, is a hearty, flavorful vegetarian and eggless dish. It combines lentils with spices for a comforting, nutritious meal. Ideal for exploring international cuisines or enjoying a warm bowl of soup, its rich history and cultural significance make it more than food; it's an experience. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For Moroccan spiced lentil soup, gather one cup of red lentils, two tablespoons olive oil, one large chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, two diced carrots, four cups vegetable broth, a 14-ounce can of undrained diced tomatoes, one teaspoon each of ground cumin and coriander, and half a teaspoon each of ground ginger and turmeric powder. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with fresh cilantro.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Start by preparing your vegetables. Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic to the pot. Saute them until they are soft and translucent but not browned. This should take about three to four minutes. Then add the diced carrots to the pot and cook for another five minutes until they start to soften.

Step 2

Adding spices and lentils

Once your vegetables are ready, spice them up. Add the ground cumin, coriander, ginger, and turmeric powder into the pot along with the right amount of salt and pepper. Stir thoroughly to ensure the spices evenly coat the vegetables. Allow this mixture to cook for about two minutes until it becomes fragrant. Then, carefully add your red lentils into the spiced vegetable mix.

Step 3

Incorporating liquids

After adding the lentils to the spiced vegetable mix, pour in four cups of vegetable broth and the can of undrained diced tomatoes. Stir everything well to ensure the ingredients are fully combined. This step blends the flavors and textures, ensuring a consistent and flavorful soup. It's important for achieving the right balance between the spices, lentils, and vegetables.

Step 4

Simmering the soup

Bring your soup mixture to a boil over high heat, then lower the heat to let it simmer uncovered for about 25 minutes, or until the lentils are tender but not mushy. Stirring occasionally is important during this cooking process. It prevents sticking at the bottom of the pot and ensures even cooking throughout the soup.