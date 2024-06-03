Next Article

Crafting Lebanese falafel wrap: A step-by-step recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 10:59 am Jun 03, 202410:59 am

What's the story Falafel wraps, a Lebanese cuisine staple, have gained global popularity for their rich flavors and nutritious profile. Originating from the Middle East, this vegetarian, eggless dish combines crunchy falafels with fresh vegetables in a soft flatbread. It's more than food; it's a cultural experience, bringing a piece of Lebanese tradition to your table. Let's start cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you need two cups dried chickpeas (soaked overnight), one large chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, one cup chopped parsley, one teaspoon cumin, half a teaspoon coriander powder, salt to taste, half a teaspoon baking soda, and some vegetable oil for frying. Additionally, arrange for four flatbreads, one cup tahini sauce, two cups chopped lettuce, one cup diced tomatoes, and pickled turnips.

Step 1

Preparing the falafel mixture

Drain the soaked chickpeas and blend them in a food processor until coarsely ground. Add chopped onion, minced garlic, fresh parsley, cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt to the chickpeas. Pulse until you achieve a fine mixture but not pureed. Stir in baking soda to help bind the mixture together. Let it rest for 15 minutes; this allows flavors to meld.

Step 2

Shaping and frying falafels

Heat vegetable oil in a deep frying pan on medium. While the oil heats, form the falafel mixture into balls or patties with hands or a scoop. Once the oil is ready (a small piece should sizzle), fry falafels in batches until they're golden brown on all sides. Use a slotted spoon to remove them and let drain on paper towels.

Step 3

Assembling your falafel wrap

Warm up your flatbreads on a skillet or in the microwave briefly to make them more pliable. Generously spread each flatbread with tahini sauce, then lay down a base of chopped lettuce and diced tomatoes across it. Next, place three to four falafels on top. If desired, add pickled turnips for an extra tangy crunch, enhancing the wrap's flavor profile.

Step 4

Wrapping it all up

Carefully fold one side of the flatbread over the fillings, then roll it tightly to ensure all ingredients are snugly enclosed, mimicking a burrito's wrap. For ease of handling, you might want to wrap the bottom half with foil or parchment paper. This technique keeps the wrap intact and makes it easier to enjoy your falafel creation without any mess.