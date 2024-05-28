Next Article

By Anujj Trehaan 02:44 pm May 28, 2024

What's the story Saag paneer is a celebrated vegetarian dish from the Indian subcontinent, known for its creamy texture and rich flavors. It features paneer, fresh cheese, and saag, usually mustard leaves or spinach. This dish is significant in Indian culture, often served during festivals and special occasions. Deeply rooted in tradition, saag paneer is favored for its taste and nutritional benefits. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this delightful dish, you will need 250 grams of paneer (cubed), 500 grams of spinach (washed and chopped), two tablespoons of vegetable oil, one large onion (finely chopped), one tablespoon ginger-garlic paste, two green chilies (chopped), one teaspoon cumin seeds, half a teaspoon turmeric powder, one teaspoon coriander powder, half a teaspoon garam masala powder, salt to taste, and one cup water.

Step 1

Preparing the spinach puree

Begin by blanching the spinach in boiling water for two minutes to preserve its vibrant green color. Immediately after, transfer it to ice-cold water to stop the cooking process, ensuring nutrients and color are retained. After cooling in cold water for about five minutes, thoroughly drain the spinach. Then, use a blender or food processor to blend it into a smooth puree.

Step 2

Cooking the base gravy

Heat oil in a pan over medium flame. Add cumin seeds and let them sizzle for about 30 seconds before adding chopped onions. Saute until golden brown, then mix in ginger-garlic paste and green chilies. Cook until the raw smell fades, about three minutes. Finally, stir in turmeric and coriander powder, blending them well into the mixture.

Step 3

Adding spinach puree and paneer

Add the spinach puree to the pan with your base gravy and season with salt to taste. Allow this mix to simmer on low heat for 10 minutes, enabling the flavors to blend well. If necessary, incorporate up to one cup of water to adjust the consistency as preferred, ensuring the mixture achieves a smooth and desirable texture.

Step 4

Final touches and serving suggestions

Gently add the cubed paneer to the simmering saag mixture, cooking for five minutes. Avoid a vigorous boil to prevent the paneer from hardening. Sprinkle garam masala over the dish before turning off the heat. Carefully mix, ensuring not to break the paneer cubes too much. This step ensures flavors meld without compromising the paneer's texture.