Impress your guests with this blissful Burmese tea leaf salad

By Anujj Trehaan Jun 03, 2024

What's the story Originating from Myanmar, the Burmese tea leaf salad, known as Lahpet Thoke, is a cherished traditional dish. It uniquely combines the flavor of fermented tea leaves with a variety of crunchy mix-ins. This salad isn't just a staple in Burmese cuisine but also a symbol of hospitality and friendship. Being vegetarian and eggless, it welcomes a broad range of dietary preferences. Let's start cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this delightful salad, you'll need one cup of fermented tea leaves (available at Asian markets), one cup of shredded cabbage, one-half cup of diced tomatoes, and one-fourth cup each of roasted peanuts, fried garlic chips, and sesame seeds. Also include two tablespoons of lime juice and salt to taste. For added crunchiness, incorporate one-half cup each of sunflower seeds and dried broad beans.

Step 1

Preparing the fermented tea leaves

Begin by rinsing the fermented tea leaves under cold water to eliminate any excess brine. Carefully squeeze out as much liquid as possible from the leaves. This crucial step ensures the salad's flavor balance; too much brine can overpower the other ingredients' flavors. Achieving the right balance is essential for the overall taste and harmony of the dish.

Step 2

Mixing the ingredients

In a large mixing bowl, start by combining the shredded cabbage and diced tomatoes. Next, carefully add in the prepared tea leaves to this mix. For that quintessential crunch and variety in texture, fold in roasted peanuts, fried garlic chips, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds and dried broad beans. This blend of ingredients is what elevates this salad, making its texture truly remarkable and diverse.

Step 3

Dressing your salad

To dress your salad, first mix lime juice and salt to taste. Then, pour this dressing over the ingredients in the mixing bowl. Toss thoroughly to ensure each component is lightly coated with the dressing. This careful mixing is key to blending all the flavors together harmoniously, ensuring a balanced and enjoyable taste experience with every bite of the salad.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Serve the salad immediately after tossing to enjoy its fresh taste or let it sit for about 10 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld more deeply. The Burmese tea leaf salad is perfect as a standalone dish or as an accompaniment to your main meal. It offers a refreshing contrast in flavors and textures, making it a delightful addition to any dining experience.