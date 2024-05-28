Next Article

Beat the heat with this cold avocado soup recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 05:15 pm May 28, 2024

What's the story Cold avocado soup, perfect for hot summer days, originates from Latin American cuisine. This creamy, chilled dish combines avocados' richness with seasonings and herbs' tanginess. It's a vegetarian, eggless recipe that provides a refreshing alternative to traditional soups. Simple to prepare and packed with nutrients, it's great for a quick lunch or light dinner. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To create this delightful cold avocado soup, gather two ripe avocados, one cucumber (peeled and diced), two cups of chilled vegetable broth, one clove of garlic (minced), the juice of one lime, two tablespoons of chopped cilantro, and one tablespoon of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to your liking. For garnish, use diced tomatoes and extra cilantro.

Step 1

Preparing the avocados and cucumber

Begin by halving the avocados, removing the pits, and scooping the flesh into a blender. Then, peel and dice one cucumber, adding it to the blender. These ingredients, avocado and cucumber, create the soup's creamy base and refreshing taste. This step is crucial for achieving the desired smooth texture and flavor of your cold avocado soup.

Step 2

Blending ingredients together

To your blender containing avocado and cucumber, add in the chilled vegetable broth, minced garlic clove, lime juice, chopped cilantro, olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste. Blend everything until smooth. If you find the consistency too thick for your liking, feel free to add more vegetable broth until it reaches your desired thickness.

Step 3

Chilling the soup

Once your soup reaches a smooth consistency, transfer it into a large bowl or opt for individual serving bowls. To prevent a film from forming on top, cover each with plastic wrap, ensuring it directly touches the soup's surface. Chill in the refrigerator for a minimum of one hour before serving. This chilling period allows the flavors to blend and enhance beautifully.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Before serving, give your cold avocado soup a quick stir or whisk to address any separation that may have occurred during its time in the refrigerator. Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with diced tomatoes and fresh cilantro leaves for a vibrant finish. This dish complements crusty bread or tortilla chips perfectly, offering a delightful contrast in textures.