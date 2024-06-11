Next Article

Savor the festive flavor

New Delhi's seasonal festive delights uncovered

By Anujj Trehaan 03:41 pm Jun 11, 202403:41 pm

What's the story New Delhi, India's vibrant capital, is a city where ancient history and modernity blend seamlessly. It's a place where every season brings its own set of festivals, each adding a unique flavor to the city's atmosphere. From colorful street decorations to traditional performances, New Delhi offers an array of experiences for travelers seeking to immerse themselves in India's rich cultural tapestry.

Holi festival

Spring blooms with Holi

Spring in New Delhi is marked by Holi, the festival of colors, celebrated in March. This event signifies the victory of good over evil and the onset of spring. People gather to throw colored powders and water, blending social barriers into vibrant hues. The experience is joyful, with dance and traditional treats like gujiya and thandai, making it unforgettable.

Teej Festival

Monsoon magic at Teej

The Teej Festival in July or August marks the monsoon's arrival with greenery and cool showers. Celebrated mainly by women, it features swinging on decorated swings, singing, and enjoying ghewar. Mehrauli buzzes with fairs displaying handicrafts and traditional performances during Teej. It offers travelers a chance to see local traditions flourish in the monsoon's refreshing embrace.

Diwali lights

Autumn awe with Diwali

As fall arrives, New Delhi gears up for Diwali, the festival of lights, around October or November. This Hindu festival marks Lord Rama's return after 14 years in exile. The city shines with diyas, candles, and lights, creating a stunning view. Markets are lively, offering gifts, sweets, and decorations. Visitors can enjoy the bright spectacle, firework displays, and family feasts during this time.

Lohri celebration

Winter warmth through Lohri

January brings Lohri as winter peaks in New Delhi. This Punjabi folk festival commemorates the passing of the winter solstice with bonfires symbolizing warmth and light leading into longer days ahead. People gather around fires singing folk songs while munching on popcorn roasted on flames along with peanuts and jaggery sweets which are shared among friends and families as tokens of goodwill and prosperity.