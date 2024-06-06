Next Article

Try this recipe

Make a Japanese sushi burrito at home with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:43 pm Jun 06, 202401:43 pm

What's the story The Sushi Burrito, blending Japanese sushi with the Mexican burrito, gains popularity for its innovative fusion of flavors and textures. Originating from chefs eager to mix culinary traditions, this dish offers a vegetarian and eggless option that's full of taste and satisfaction. Rooted in modern fusion cuisine, it highlights the endless possibilities in food. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For your vegetarian sushi burrito, gather one cup of sushi rice, two tablespoons of rice vinegar, one tablespoon of sugar, one-half teaspoon of salt, four nori sheets, one sliced avocado, one julienned cucumber, one small julienned carrot, one-half block of firm tofu (cut into strips), soy sauce for marinating the tofu, and Sriracha mayo. Optionally, you can also include pickled ginger and sesame seeds.

Step 1

Preparing your sushi rice

Start by washing the sushi rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Cook it according to package instructions. Once cooked, transfer it to a large bowl to cool slightly. While still warm, gently fold in the rice vinegar, sugar, and salt until well combined. This will give your sushi burrito that signature sticky texture and slightly sweet flavor profile.

Step 2

Marinate and cook tofu

While your rice is cooling down, marinate tofu strips in soy sauce for at least 15 minutes to infuse them with flavor. After marinating, pan-fry them over medium heat until all sides are golden brown. This step not only adds a savory component to your dish but also introduces an essential protein element making it more satisfying.

Step 3

Assembling your sushi burrito

Lay out a nori sheet on a bamboo mat or parchment paper. Spread an even layer of sushi rice over three-quarters of the nori sheet, leaving space at the top so you can seal your burrito later on. Arrange avocado slices, cucumber juliennes, carrot juliennes, and fried tofu strips horizontally across the center over the rice layer.

Step 4

Rolling your sushi burrito

Carefully lift the nori sheet's end nearest to you, holding the fillings with your fingers. Roll it into a tight cylinder, applying gentle pressure to ensure compactness without being too tight. This careful balance prevents the sushi burrito from breaking apart when cutting or biting into it, ensuring a perfect blend of flavors and textures in every bite.