Calling all pizza lovers!

Make this Thai-Italian mango basil pizza

By Anujj Trehaan 01:36 pm May 31, 202401:36 pm

What's the story Thai-Italian mango basil pizza blends sweet, tangy mango with aromatic basil on a classic Italian pizza base, excluding meat, alcohol, or eggs. This dish exemplifies the innovative union of global cuisines, offering vegetarians an adventurous twist on traditional pizza night. It's a celebration of culinary fusion that invites you to explore new flavors. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this fusion pizza, you'll need one large pizza base (preferably whole wheat for a healthier option), one ripe mango (sliced thinly), one cup of shredded vegan mozzarella cheese, half a cup of tomato sauce (homemade or store-bought), one tablespoon olive oil, fresh basil leaves (a handful), one teaspoon dried oregano, salt to taste, and chili flakes (optional for added heat).

Step 1

Preparing the pizza base

Start by preheating your oven to 392 degrees Fahrenheit. Take your pizza base and brush it lightly with olive oil. Then evenly spread the tomato sauce over it. Sprinkle half of the shredded vegan mozzarella cheese on top of the sauce. This layering ensures that your pizza will have a beautifully melted cheese layer right above the sauce.

Step 2

Adding toppings creatively

Arrange the thin mango slices in a circular pattern over the cheese layer. The sweetness of the mango introduces an exotic flavor, wonderfully complementing the savory elements of this dish. After positioning your mango slices, sprinkle them with the remaining vegan mozzarella cheese. This addition not only enhances flavor but also aids in binding all the toppings together upon melting.

Step 3

Baking to perfection

Slide your prepared pizza into the preheated oven, aiming to bake it for approximately 15 minutes. You're looking for the edges to turn a golden brown and crispy texture, while ensuring the cheese has melted perfectly, blending all flavors together. Given that ovens vary in performance, it's wise to start checking on your pizza after 10 minutes to avoid overcooking.

Step 4

Garnishing for extra flavor

Once baked to perfection, remove your Thai-Italian mango basil pizza from the oven. Immediately garnish it with fresh basil leaves, dried oregano, salt to taste, and chili flakes if desired. The fresh basil adds bursts of flavor and introduces a refreshing freshness against the warm backdrop of the pizza, perfectly blending all the flavors together.