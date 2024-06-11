Next Article

Vibrant Vietnamese rainbow spring rolls: A step-by-step recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 05:59 pm Jun 11, 2024

What's the story Vietnamese rainbow spring rolls are a colorful and healthy vegetarian dish, originating from Vietnam. These rolls are known for their vibrant appearance and fresh flavors, making them a popular choice for light meals or appetizers. Traditionally, they are made with a variety of vegetables, herbs, and sometimes tofu, all wrapped in rice paper. Let's get cooking and bring this delightful dish to your table!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For these rolls, you need eight to 10 rice paper wrappers, one cup of sliced red cabbage, one large julienned carrot, one julienned cucumber, one sliced bell pepper, and one-half cup each mint and cilantro. Optionally, add pan-fried tofu strips. For the sauce, arrange for two tablespoons soy sauce or tamari, one tablespoon lime juice, one teaspoon maple syrup or sugar, and a pinch of red pepper flakes.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by thoroughly washing all vegetables under cold water. Julienne the carrot and cucumber into two-inch long strips for easy rolling. Slice the red cabbage and bell pepper thinly. If adding tofu as a protein, now's the time to pan-fry it in oil until golden on all sides. This preparation ensures your vegetables and optional tofu are ready for assembling the spring rolls.

Step 2

Assembling the spring rolls

Fill a large bowl with warm water. Dip a rice paper wrapper into the water for about five seconds until pliable. Lay it flat on a surface. Place small amounts of each vegetable, mint, and cilantro leaves on one edge. If using, add tofu strips. This process prepares the wrapper for rolling without making it too soft.

Step 3

Rolling techniques

To roll the spring roll effectively, start by folding the edge nearest to you over the filling. Next, fold in both sides snugly against the filling to prevent spillage during eating. Then, roll everything forward until it is sealed into a tight cylinder shape, similar to burrito rolling techniques. This method ensures a secure and neat wrap.

Step dipping sauce

Preparing dipping sauce

In a small bowl, combine soy sauce or tamari, lime juice, maple syrup or sugar, along with crushed red pepper flakes. Stir well until everything is fully mixed together. Taste-test; adjust any ingredient according to your preference. This dipping sauce complements the freshness and crunchiness inside spring rolls, adding an extra layer of flavor and enjoyment.