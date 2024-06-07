Next Article

What's the story Artichokes, with their unique flavor and texture, have been a staple in Mediterranean cuisine for centuries. Originating from the region, they have found their way into various dishes, offering both health benefits and a delightful taste experience. Vegan stuffed artichokes are a modern twist on this traditional ingredient, making it accessible to those following a plant-based diet. Let's get cooking!

To prepare this dish, you will need four large artichokes, one cup of breadcrumbs (ensure they're vegan), half a cup of nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor, two cloves of garlic (minced), one lemon (juiced), two tablespoons of olive oil, one teaspoon of dried oregano, salt and pepper to taste, and two cups of vegetable broth.

Start by preparing your artichokes. Rinse them under cold water. Cut off the stems to allow them to sit flat and snip off the prickly tips of the petals with kitchen scissors. Spread the leaves slightly apart to make room for stuffing later on. This step is crucial for ensuring your artichokes are ready to be transformed into a delicious meal.

In a bowl, combine breadcrumbs, nutritional yeast, minced garlic, lemon juice (save some for serving), olive oil, dried oregano, salt and pepper. Mix well until the ingredients are evenly distributed. The mixture should be just moist enough to clump together when pressed but not wet. This consistency is crucial for the stuffing to hold its shape and flavor inside the artichokes.

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Open up the leaves of each artichoke gently and stuff generous amounts of breadcrumb mixture between them. Once all are stuffed, place them in a baking dish or pot that can accommodate them snugly without tipping over. Pour vegetable broth around the artichokes in the dish; this will steam them while baking.

Tightly cover your baking dish with foil and bake for about an hour, or until the artichoke leaves can be easily pulled off. Check halfway through—if they start to dry, add more broth or water as needed. Once done, serve the artichokes hot, with extra lemon wedges on the side for squeezing over each serving to enhance flavor.