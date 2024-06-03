Next Article

By Anujj Trehaan 11:42 am Jun 03, 202411:42 am

What's the story Rajasthan, the land of royals and vibrant culture, offers a rich culinary heritage that is as diverse as its landscapes. Among its treasures are dairy delicacies that have been perfected over centuries. These dishes are not just about taste but also about the traditional methods and local ingredients that make them unique. Let's delve into five authentic Rajasthani dairy delights that you must try.

Dish 1

Ghee-infused goodness: Ghevar

Ghevar is a traditional sweet treat synonymous with celebrations in Rajasthan. This disk-shaped dessert is made from all-purpose flour and soaked in sugar syrup, but the real star is the generous amount of ghee used in its preparation. The rich flavor and unique porous texture of ghevar make it an irresistible indulgence, especially during festivals like Teej and Diwali.

Dish 2

Creamy dream: Malai ghewar

Taking ghevar to the next level is malai ghevar, which adds a layer of creamy malai or milk cream on top of the syrup-soaked base. The malai is often flavored with cardamom or saffron, adding an aromatic twist to this already decadent dessert. It's a luxurious version that melts in your mouth, leaving behind a taste that lingers pleasantly long after.

Dish 3

Royal treat: Kalakand

Kalakand, also known as milk cake, has its roots deep in Rajasthani tradition. This grainy-textured sweet is made by simmering milk for hours until it thickens and then sweetened with sugar before being set into shape. The result is a moist cake with hints of cardamom and often garnished with pistachios or almonds for added crunch.

Dish 4

Savory staple: Chhena kofta

Chhena kofta offers a savory twist with dairy. These dumplings, made from chhena or Indian cottage cheese, are mixed with spices and cooked in a rich tomato and cashew gravy. Commonly enjoyed with rice or rotis, it brings comfort to every bite. This dish blends tradition with flavor, making it a must-try for those exploring Rajasthani cuisine.

Dish 5

Cooling concoction: Chaas

No Rajasthani meal is complete without chaas - a refreshing buttermilk drink known for its digestive benefits. Simple yet effective, it's made by whisking yogurt with water, seasoned with roasted cumin powder, salt, and sometimes mint leaves for extra freshness. Chaas not only cools you down in Rajasthan's heat but also supplies your body with essential probiotics.