By Anujj Trehaan 05:47 pm May 28, 202405:47 pm

What's the story Thai green curry avocado bliss offers a delightful vegetarian twist on the traditional Thai green curry, incorporating creamy avocado for texture. Originating from Thailand, this aromatic dish blends unique spices and herbs, embodying the essence of Southeast Asian cuisine. It caters to vegetarians craving exotic flavors, emphasizing its cultural significance as a staple in Thai cooking. Ready to get cooking?

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this dish, you'll need one large ripe avocado, two tablespoons of vegetarian green curry paste, 400 milliliters of coconut milk, one tablespoon of soy sauce (or tamari for a gluten-free option), one teaspoon of brown sugar, about two cups of mixed vegetables (like bell peppers, carrots, broccoli), one tablespoon of vegetable oil, fresh basil leaves for garnish, and salt to taste.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by thoroughly washing all vegetables under running water. Peel the carrots and slice them into thin pieces; cut the bell peppers into strips; and break the broccoli into bite-sized florets. This preparation ensures that the vegetables cook evenly and absorb the curry's flavors well, making for a dish where every bite is infused with aromatic spices.

Step 2

Cooking the curry base

Heat a tablespoon of vegetable oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add two tablespoons of green curry paste to it and saute for about two minutes until it becomes aromatic. Be careful not to burn it. Stirring constantly helps in releasing all those wonderful flavors that are key to an authentic Thai green curry experience.

Step 3

Adding vegetables and coconut milk

Add the prepared vegetables to the pan with the sauteed curry paste, ensuring each piece is well coated. Next, pour in 400 milliliters of coconut milk, one tablespoon of soy sauce, and one teaspoon of brown sugar. Gently simmer this mixture over low heat for about 10 minutes or until the vegetables are tender yet retain a crisp texture.

Step 4

Incorporating avocado and final touches

While your vegetables simmer in coconut milk, peel and dice a large ripe avocado. Once the veggies are tender yet crisp, fold in the avocado cubes gently to keep them chunky. Taste your curry; adjust with salt or more soy sauce as preferred. This step ensures the avocado's creaminess perfectly complements the dish without overpowering the delicate balance of flavors.