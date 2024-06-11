Next Article

Try this recipe

Try this divine pumpkin sage gnocchi recipe at home

By Anujj Trehaan 04:49 pm Jun 11, 202404:49 pm

What's the story Pumpkin sage gnocchi is a delightful vegetarian and eggless dish that combines the sweet, earthy flavors of pumpkin with the aromatic freshness of sage. Originating from Italy, gnocchi has been a staple in Italian cuisine for centuries, with each region having its own variation. This particular version offers a comforting and hearty meal perfect for autumn evenings. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this divine dish, gather these ingredients: two cups of all-purpose flour, one cup of pumpkin puree (make sure it's unsweetened and not pie filling), one teaspoon of salt, one-half teaspoon of ground nutmeg, and two tablespoons of finely chopped fresh sage leaves. Additionally, keep some extra flour on hand for dusting. These quantities are perfect for creating about four servings.

Step 1

Prepare the pumpkin dough

Begin by combining the pumpkin puree with salt and nutmeg in a sizable bowl, ensuring they're well mixed. Then, gradually incorporate the flour and finely chopped sage leaves, stirring gently. Continue to mix until you achieve a soft dough consistency. It's crucial to avoid overworking the dough to maintain the gnocchi's lightness and fluffiness. This process should be done with care for best results.

Step 2

Shape and cut gnocchi

First, dust your work surface with flour to prevent the dough from sticking. Then, transfer the dough onto it and divide into four equal parts. Roll each part into long ropes, about half an inch thick. Use a sharp knife or dough scraper to cut these ropes into half-inch pieces, forming your gnocchi dumplings ready for cooking.

Step 3

Cook gnocchi

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Carefully drop in gnocchi pieces in batches so as not to overcrowd them. They are done when they float to the surface; this should take about two to three minutes per batch. Use a slotted spoon to transfer cooked gnocchi onto a plate.

Step 4

Serve with sage butter

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt two tablespoons of butter until it starts foaming slightly. Add some whole sage leaves and cook until crisp for garnish later on if desired. Then add your boiled gnocchi into the skillet in batches; toss gently for about two minutes or until they start getting golden spots on them.