Stellar shifts: Time travel tales for teens

By Anujj Trehaan 01:58 pm Jun 17, 202401:58 pm

What's the story Time travel captures the imagination of readers, blending adventure and mystery with explorations of what-if scenarios. Particularly for teens, these stories offer thrilling escapes and provoke thought on history, the future, and time's nature. This selection of time travel books is ideal for young readers looking to dive into temporal journeys, encouraging both entertainment and deep reflection.

Book 1

'A Wrinkle in Time'

A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L'Engle combines science fiction with emotional depth. Meg Murry, her brother Charles Wallace, and her friend Calvin O'Keefe travel through time and space to rescue her father from evil. It's an adventure that explores family love, courage against darkness, and the battle between good and evil, making it essential for teens interested in time travel themes.

Book 2

'The Girl From Everywhere'

The Girl from Everywhere by Heidi Heilig embarks on an adventure aboard a pirate ship navigating through time with just a map. Nix's life, filled with real and mythical places, hits a crossroad when her father aims for Honolulu in 1868, threatening her existence. This tale weaves history and fantasy, delving into family, destiny, and belonging.

Book 3

'Ruby Red'

Ruby Red by Kerstin Gier introduces Gwyneth Shepherd, who unexpectedly inherits her family's time-travel gene, surprising everyone. Thrust into a world of secret societies and hidden agendas, she navigates this new life with resilience. Alongside fellow time traveler Gideon de Villiers, Gwyneth faces unanticipated romance and mystery, making this book a captivating read for teens with its blend of humor and intrigue.

Book 4

'When You Reach Me'

When You Reach Me by Rebecca Stead unfolds in 1970s New York City. Sixth-grader Miranda receives notes predicting the future, leading her on a quest to uncover friendship and identity secrets, intertwined with time travel. This mystery not only references A Wrinkle in Time but also offers deep insights into growing up, blending a gripping narrative with profound themes.