Next Article

Read these books

Courageous canines: Inspiring dog hero tales

By Anujj Trehaan 11:06 am Jun 04, 202411:06 am

What's the story Dogs are not just pets; they are heroes, friends, and sometimes, saviors. The tales of their bravery and loyalty have inspired many books that celebrate these four-legged wonders. From real-life stories to fictional accounts, these books showcase the courage and heart of dogs in various situations. Here's a list of must-read books that highlight the incredible acts of canine heroes.

Book 1

'War Dog'

War Dog: The No-Man's Land Puppy Who Took to the Skies by Damien Lewis is the true tale of Stubby, a stray puppy rescued during World War I by an American soldier. Stubby became a hero, alerting his regiment to gas attacks and capturing enemy soldiers. This book celebrates his heroism and the strong bond between soldiers and their dogs in wartime.

Book 2

'Lassie Come-Home'

Lassie Come-Home by Eric Knight is a timeless classic that has moved generations. It narrates the incredible journey of a rough collie across Scotland to reunite with her young owner, who had to sell her due to family financial struggles. Demonstrating unwavering loyalty and sheer determination, Lassie's story beautifully showcases the profound love and courage dogs are capable of.

Book 3

'Scent of the Missing'

Scent of the Missing: Love & Partnership with a Search-and-Rescue Dog by Susannah Charleson explores the search-and-rescue world through Charleson and her golden retriever, Puzzle. This book delves into their journey of finding missing persons, emphasizing teamwork, dedication, and the remarkable abilities of search-and-rescue dogs. It's an uplifting tale showcasing the bond and success stemming from human-canine collaboration.

Book 4

'Crusoe, the Celebrity Dachshund'

Crusoe, the Celebrity Dachshund: Adventures of the Wiener Dog Extraordinaire by Ryan Beauchesne is based on true events from Crusoe's life but told with humor and heart. While it may lean more toward lighthearted adventures than outright heroics like other entries on this list, Crusoe's stories include moments where he displays bravery beyond his size—reminding readers that heroes come in all shapes.