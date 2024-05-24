Next Article

By Anujj Trehaan 04:30 pm May 24, 202404:30 pm

What's the story Magic schools captivate, offering escapes into realms where the impossible is routine. These narratives blend mystery, adventure, and coming-of-age tales within magical settings. Here we explore books that whisk readers away to wizarding academies, each presenting its own allure and trials. Delve into these enchanting worlds that promise more than just spells and enchantments but life lessons wrapped in fantasy.

'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone'

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling introduces readers to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. This book follows young Harry Potter as he discovers his magical heritage and attends Hogwarts. There, he makes friends, learns about magic, and uncovers a dark mystery tied to his past. It's a compelling start to a beloved series that has inspired millions.

'The Worst Witch'

The Worst Witch by Jill Murphy tells the story of Mildred Hubble, a student at Miss Cackle's Academy for Witches who is known for her clumsiness. The book combines humor with heartwarming lessons about friendship, perseverance and self-acceptance as Mildred navigates the ups and downs of school life while trying to prove she's not the worst witch after all.

'A Wizard of Earthsea'

A Wizard of Earthsea by Ursula K. Le Guin takes us to the island world of Earthsea where Ged attends a school for wizards on Roke Island. Unlike other magic school stories focused on children or teenagers, this novel delves into deeper themes such as balance, power, and identity through Ged's journey from reckless youth to wise mage.

'The Littlest Witch'

The Littlest Witch by Anna Elizabeth Bennett unfolds in the whimsical Miss Twiggley's Treehouse. Here, alongside her two bears, lives the timid Miss Twiggley and Freddy Fidgett, a little witch learning spells. Freddy's adventures are filled with magical learning and moments of fear. This story imparts valuable lessons on bravery, kindness, and the significance of lending a helping hand to others.