Globetrotting quests: Books about children's adventures from around the world

What's the story Books open the door to incredible journeys for children, allowing them to explore the world without leaving their homes. These adventures ignite curiosity about different cultures, landscapes, and histories. We recommend a selection of children's books perfect for young readers who are eager to embark on global quests. These stories are engaging and educational, making learning about the world an enjoyable experience.

'Amari and the Night Brothers'

Amari and the Night Brothers by B.B. Alston is an adventure into a magical world. Amari Peters, an ordinary girl, joins the Bureau of Supernatural Affairs to find her missing brother. This tale blends mystery and magic across fantastical realms, celebrating courage, friendship, and the journey to discover one's potential. Ideal for fans of stories filled with magic and heroism.

'Pirate Nell's Tale to Tell: A Storybook Adventure'

Pirate Nell's Tale to Tell: A Storybook Adventure by Helen Docherty and Thomas Docherty follows young Nell who joins pirates in search of treasure. She learns that the greatest treasures are not material but more precious. This rhyming story captivates with adventures on the high seas while imparting lessons on bravery and the value of storytelling, making it a perfect read-aloud choice.

'The Time-Traveling Fashionista at the Palace of Marie Antoinette'

The Time-Traveling Fashionista at the Palace of Marie Antoinette by Bianca Turetsky is a unique time travel adventure. Louise Lambert, trying on a lavender gown at a vintage sale, is transported to Marie Antoinette's Versailles. Merging historical fiction with fashion and fantasy, it crafts an imaginative journey that highlights self-discovery and friendship, captivating young readers' imaginations.

'Aru Shah and the End of Time'

Aru Shah and the End of Time by Roshani Chokshi features Aru Shah, who accidentally releases an ancient demon aiming to destroy the world. To thwart this, she must locate the reincarnations of five legendary heroes from Hindu mythology and navigate through India's magical realms. This book is under Rick Riordan Presents, aiming to expose young readers to diverse cultures via mythology-based fiction.