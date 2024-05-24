Next Article

What's the story Dolmas, a gem in Turkish cuisine, are delightful stuffed grape leaves that have been savored for centuries across the Mediterranean and Middle East. Originating from the Ottoman Empire, this dish has transcended borders, becoming a staple in many cultures. Traditionally filled with meat or grains, our version is vegetarian and eggless, making it accessible to a wider audience. Let's get cooking.

For this dish, gather 30 grape leaves (jarred or fresh), one cup uncooked long-grain rice, two tablespoons olive oil, one large chopped onion, three minced garlic cloves, one teaspoon each of dried mint and dill weed, half a teaspoon ground cinnamon, and salt and pepper to taste. Optionally add two tablespoons each of pine nuts and raisins. For cooking, arrange for two cups water and lemon juice.

Rinse rice under cold water until clear. In a skillet over medium heat, add one tablespoon olive oil. Once hot, saute chopped onion and minced garlic until soft but not browned. Add the clear-rinsed rice, dried mint, dill weed, cinnamon, salt, and pepper to the skillet. Cook for two minutes to slightly toast the rice, then take off the heat.

If you're using jarred grape leaves, rinse them under cold water to remove any excess brine; if using fresh leaves, blanch them in boiling water for a few seconds until they become pliable. Carefully pat them dry with paper towels. Lay out a leaf on a flat surface with the vein side up and stem toward you; trim any thick stems if necessary.

Place about two teaspoons of the prepared filling near the stem end of each leaf, ensuring not to overfill as the rice will expand during cooking. Begin by folding in the sides over the filling. Then, roll away from yourself tightly, akin to rolling a cigar, yet do so gently to avoid tearing the leaf. This careful method ensures a snug wrap for cooking.

Arrange the dolmas seam side down in a pot, close together to prevent unraveling. Pour water mixed with lemon juice over them until just covered. Place an inverted plate on top to keep them submerged during cooking, ensuring they cook evenly and stay intact. This method helps maintain their shape and flavor throughout the cooking process.