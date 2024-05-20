Next Article

Ethiopia on your plate: Cook this delicious lentil stew

05:04 pm May 20, 2024

What's the story Ethiopian lentil stew, or misir wot, is a central part of Ethiopian cuisine. This vegetarian and eggless stew blends simple ingredients into a rich flavor profile, making it a cherished dish for many. Its cultural significance stems from its simplicity and the shared happiness it brings when enjoyed together. It's time to embrace the joy of cooking this traditional meal.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For a delightful Ethiopian lentil stew, gather one cup of red lentils, two tablespoons of olive oil, one large onion finely chopped, two cloves of garlic minced, one tablespoon of fresh ginger minced, a teaspoon each of turmeric and paprika, cayenne pepper to taste, and salt. Optionally, have fresh cilantro for garnishing and three cups of water or vegetable broth ready.

Step 1

Preparing the base

Begin by rinsing the red lentils in cold water until the water runs clear, ensuring they're clean. In a large pot, heat the olive oil on medium heat. Add the finely chopped onion and saute, stirring occasionally, until it becomes soft and translucent, which typically takes about five minutes. These onions are vital as they form the flavorful foundation for our Ethiopian lentil stew.

Step 2

Adding spices and lentils

Once the onions are tender, mix in the garlic and ginger, cooking until they're aromatic, about two minutes. Follow with turmeric, paprika, cayenne pepper to taste, and a dash of salt. Stir these spices into the onion mixture for a minute to let the flavors develop and meld together, setting the stage for a richly seasoned Ethiopian lentil stew.

Step 3

Cooking lentils

Add the rinsed lentils to the pot, along with three cups of water or vegetable broth. Heat until it boils, then reduce to a low simmer and cover. Cook for around 20 minutes. During this time, the lentils should become tender but remain intact, avoiding a mushy texture. Check occasionally to ensure they are cooking as expected and adjust the heat if necessary.

Step 4

Final touches

Once the lentils have absorbed the liquid and are tender, assess the stew for seasoning. Add salt to taste if necessary. Serve the stew hot, garnished with fresh cilantro for a burst of color and flavor. This final step ensures that each bowl of Ethiopian lentil stew is perfectly seasoned and visually appealing, ready to be enjoyed in its full splendor.