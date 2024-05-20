Next Article

Try this recipe

Thai coconut curry ramen: A vegetarian delight

By Anujj Trehaan 03:31 pm May 20, 202403:31 pm

What's the story Thai coconut curry ramen is a comforting dish that combines coconut milk's creaminess with the aromatic spices of Thai cuisine. Hailing from Thailand, it has won hearts worldwide for its spicy, sweet, and savory flavors. This vegetarian dish is versatile and perfect for warming any occasion. Let's begin cooking to infuse your kitchen with a taste of Thailand.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For Thai coconut curry ramen, gather one tablespoon olive oil, two minced garlic cloves, one tablespoon grated ginger, two tablespoons red curry paste, four cups vegetable broth, one 14-ounce coconut milk can, two tablespoons soy sauce, two teaspoons sugar, eight ounces eggless ramen noodles, one cup sliced mushrooms, one sliced red bell pepper, half cup thawed peas, salt to taste, and cilantro.

Step 1

Preparing the aromatic base

Begin by heating the olive oil in a large pot on medium heat. Carefully add the minced garlic and the grated ginger to the oil, sauteing them for roughly two minutes. They should start to release their distinct aromas without turning brown. This step is vital as it builds the aromatic foundation that characterizes our Thai coconut curry ramen's flavor profile.

Step 2

Adding spices and liquids

Combine the red curry paste with the garlic and ginger for about one minute until well mixed. This step is essential to release the curry paste's flavors. Then, slowly pour in the vegetable broth, stirring continuously to merge all elements smoothly and avoid any lumps from the curry paste, creating a consistent and flavorful base for the ramen.

Step 3

Incorporating coconut milk and seasonings

Pour the coconut milk into your pot, followed by the soy sauce and sugar. Stir the mixture thoroughly to ensure all ingredients are well integrated. Gently bring the concoction to a light simmer, being cautious to avoid a vigorous boil which might lead to the coconut milk separating. This crucial step infuses the dish with a rich creaminess and enhances the overall flavor profile.

Step 4

Cooking noodles and vegetables

Introduce the eggless ramen noodles into the simmering broth, ensuring they're submerged. Add the sliced mushrooms, red bell pepper strips, and peas. Cook according to the noodle package's instructions, typically a few minutes, until noodles are soft and vegetables are tender yet crisp. Finally, taste and season with salt as needed to enhance the Thai coconut curry ramen's flavor profile.