A step-by-step recipe for cooking Thai panang curry

By Anujj Trehaan 03:08 pm May 20, 202403:08 pm

What's the story Thai panang curry is a rich, creamy, and slightly sweet dish with a gentle spice that hails from Thailand. It's known for its distinct flavors, which come from a combination of herbs and spices unique to Thai cuisine. This vegetarian and eggless version ensures that everyone can enjoy the delightful taste of this traditional dish. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this savory curry, gather one tablespoon of vegetable oil, two tablespoons vegetarian panang curry paste, a 400ml can of coconut milk, two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon brown sugar, and about two cups of mixed vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and peas. Have half a cup of water or vegetable broth on hand to adjust the sauce's thickness and fresh basil for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the curry base

Begin by warming the vegetable oil in a sizable pan over a medium flame. Introduce the Panang curry paste to the heated oil, stirring it for roughly one minute. This process is essential, as sauteing the paste unlocks its aromatic properties and enriches the dish's overall flavor profile. It's important to ensure that the paste becomes fragrant before proceeding to the next steps.

Step 2

Adding coconut milk and seasonings

Pour the coconut milk into the pan, stirring to blend it smoothly with the curry paste. Then, add the soy sauce and brown sugar, stirring well. This combination is essential for developing the rich and complex flavor profile that characterizes Thai panang curry. It's important to mix these ingredients thoroughly to ensure a consistent and flavorful sauce.

Step 3

Incorporating vegetables

Add your mixed vegetables to the pan and stir well until they are coated with the curry sauce. Cover and let simmer for about 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender but still crisp. If you find your curry too thick at this point, you can add a little water or vegetable broth to reach your desired consistency.

Step 4

Final touches

Check the vegetables for perfect tenderness, then taste and tweak the curry's seasoning as needed. Turn off the heat, readying the dish for plating. Serve your aromatic Thai panang curry hot, over a bed of steamed rice or with noodles. Enhance its appeal with a garnish of fresh basil leaves, adding a burst of color and fragrance to this delightful meal.