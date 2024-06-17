In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a nutritious Lebanese lentil spinach soup with a few simple steps.

By Anujj Trehaan 01:36 pm Jun 17, 2024

What's the story Lebanese lentil spinach soup is a hearty, nutritious dish rooted in Lebanon's culinary traditions. This vegetarian, eggless soup combines lentils' earthy flavors with the freshness of spinach, making it perfect for any season. Its simplicity and health benefits have made it a favorite in various cultures worldwide. Let's get cooking and bring a taste of Lebanon to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this savory soup, gather one cup red lentils (washed and drained), two large onions (finely chopped), three cloves of garlic (minced), four cups vegetable broth, two cups water, one teaspoon ground cumin, half a teaspoon ground coriander, one-quarter teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional), three cups fresh spinach leaves (roughly chopped), salt to taste, and two tablespoons olive oil.

Step 1

Preparing the base

Begin by heating the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onions, and cook them until they become soft and translucent, which should take about five minutes. Then, incorporate the minced garlic, stirring and cooking it for an additional minute until it is fragrant. This initial step is crucial as it builds the essential flavor foundation for our soup.

Step 2

Cooking lentils

Add red lentils, vegetable broth, and water to the pot. Stir in ground cumin, coriander, cayenne pepper (optional), and salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer. Cover and let it simmer for about 20 minutes or until lentils are tender but not mushy. The lentils absorb most liquid, thickening the soup as they cook.

Step 3

Adding spinach

Once the lentils are tender, incorporate the chopped spinach leaves into the pot. Cook them for five more minutes, until the spinach wilts but retains its bright green color. This addition not only brings a pop of color to the dish but also significantly boosts its nutritional value with essential vitamins, making the soup both visually appealing and healthier.

Step 4

Final touches

Taste the soup, adjusting seasoning with more salt or spices as needed. This step ensures flavors are to your liking. Serve hot, as is, for a comforting meal. For an extra zing, add a squeeze of lemon juice over each serving. The acidity of the lemon beautifully complements the soup's flavors, enhancing the overall taste and making it even more enjoyable.