Make Sichuan mapo tofu with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 02:18 pm Jun 11, 202402:18 pm

What's the story Mapo tofu, originating from Sichuan, China, is famous for its bold spiciness and unique numbing effect from Sichuan peppercorns. Our vegetarian and eggless version welcomes more enthusiasts to enjoy its rich history and cultural significance. This dish's fiery taste is a testament to its roots. Let's start cooking and embrace the essence of Sichuan cuisine in our kitchens.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To embark on this culinary journey, you will need: 400 grams of firm tofu (cut into cubes), two tablespoons vegetable oil, four cloves garlic (minced), one tablespoon ginger (minced), two tablespoons spicy bean paste (doubanjiang), one cup vegetable broth, one teaspoon sugar, two teaspoons soy sauce, and one tablespoon cornstarch mixed with two tablespoons water (cornstarch slurry). For garnishing, arrange for spring onions and Sichuan peppercorns.

Step 1

Preparing the tofu

Begin by blanching the tofu cubes in boiling water for about one minute. This process helps to firm up the tofu and allows it to better absorb the flavors of the sauce later on. Carefully remove the tofu from the water using a slotted spoon and set aside on a plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess moisture.

Step 2

Crafting the flavor base

Heat vegetable oil in a wok or large frying pan on medium heat. Add minced garlic and ginger, sauteing until they emit a fragrant aroma but remain un-browned, about two minutes. Then, incorporate spicy bean paste (doubanjiang) thoroughly with the garlic and ginger. This step creates the essential flavor base that imparts mapo tofu its distinctive, rich taste.

Step 3

Combining ingredients

Into the wok with your flavor foundation, add the vegetable broth, sugar, and soy sauce. Stir to combine and bring this concoction to a gentle simmer. Next, carefully place your previously blanched tofu cubes into the mix. Let it all simmer together for about five minutes. This duration allows the tofu to fully absorb the delightful flavors infused in the sauce.

Step 4

Final touches

For the final touches, incorporate the cornstarch slurry into your sauce. This is key to thickening the sauce, granting it the glossy finish mapo tofu is known for. Let it simmer for two more minutes. In this phase, the ingredients blend perfectly, ensuring the flavors are well combined and the dish is thoroughly heated, making it ready to serve.